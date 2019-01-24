Dr. Andrew Robinson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Robinson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Robinson, MD
Overview
Dr. Andrew Robinson, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They graduated from University Of Aberdeen, Faculty Of Medicine And Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Covenant Childrens Hospital and Covenant Medical Center.
Locations
Joe Arrington Cancer Research & Treatment Center4102 22nd Pl, Lubbock, TX 79410 Directions (806) 725-0779
Hospital Affiliations
- Covenant Childrens Hospital
- Covenant Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Andrew Robinson, MD
- Pediatric Cardiology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Children's Hospital Philadelphia
- University Of Aberdeen, Faculty Of Medicine And Medical Sciences
- Pediatric Cardiology and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Robinson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robinson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Robinson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Robinson has seen patients for Congenital Heart Disease, Septal Defect and Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Robinson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Robinson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Robinson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Robinson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Robinson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.