Dr. Andrew Roberts, MD
Dr. Andrew Roberts, MD is an Urology Specialist in Bedford, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT HOUSTON and is affiliated with UT Health North Campus Tyler.
Dr. Roberts works at
HEB Urology Clinic1615 Hospital Pkwy Ste 204, Bedford, TX 76022 Directions (817) 546-1332
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
I HAVE SEEN DR ROBERTS FOR MANY YEARS AND WAS VERY PLEASED. I NEED HIM TO GIVE ME SOME GUIDANCE FOR MY WIFE. SHE HAS SEVERE LEAKY BLADDER AND HAS SEEN 2 UROLOGIST IN THE FT WORTH AREA. SHE HAS BINSWANGER DISEASE AND THEY ARE ALL SAYING THERE IS NOTHING THEY CAN DO. DO YOU THINK YOU COULD HELP OR KNOW OF SOMETHING OR SOMEONE THAT COULD HELP HER?? WE HAVE MOVED FROM EAST TEXAS TO BOYD, TX WHICH IS WEST OF FT WORTH. PLEASE RESPOND. MY PHONE IS 903-570-2730
- Urology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- Male
- University Of Okla
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT HOUSTON
- UT Health North Campus Tyler
Dr. Roberts has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Roberts accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Roberts using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Roberts has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Roberts works at
Dr. Roberts has seen patients for Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Nighttime Urination (Nocturia), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Roberts on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Roberts. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roberts.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Roberts, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Roberts appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.