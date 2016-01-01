Dr. Andrew Roberts, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roberts is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Roberts, MD
Dr. Andrew Roberts, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Pueblo, CO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Southern Methodist University and is affiliated with Parkview Medical Center and St. Mary-Corwin Hospital.
Maple Leaf Orthopedics3530 E SPAULDING AVE, Pueblo, CO 81008 Directions (719) 296-9000
Hospital Affiliations
- Parkview Medical Center
- St. Mary-Corwin Hospital
- Aetna
- American Lifecare
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Louisiana
- Employers Health Network
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Galaxy Health Network
- Humana Veterans
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- National Preferred Provider Network
- PHCS
- PPO Plus
- Prime Health Services
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
- WellCare
- WellPoint
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Andrew Roberts, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1578635371
Education & Certifications
- Southern Methodist University
- Anesthesiology
Dr. Roberts has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Roberts accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Roberts has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Roberts. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roberts.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Roberts, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Roberts appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.