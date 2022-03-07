Dr. Andrew Rivera, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rivera is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Rivera, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Andrew Rivera, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Homestead, FL. They graduated from BELLEVUE HOSPITAL CENTER / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Medical Center.
Dr. Rivera works at
South Florida Ent Associates Inc.925 NE 30th Ter Ste 214, Homestead, FL 33033 Directions (305) 245-5881
South Florida Ear Nose and Throat Association9915 NW 41st St Ste 220, Doral, FL 33178 Directions (305) 477-1133
South Florida ENT Associates8940 N Kendall Dr Ste 504E, Miami, FL 33176 Directions (305) 595-6200
Care Center 01 Miami Beach4302 Alton Rd Ste 115, Miami Beach, FL 33140 Directions (305) 531-7637
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Rivera was brilliant and quick at diagnosing what I had. Excellent knowledge of more than just ENT. I highly recommend him.
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1346535341
- BELLEVUE HOSPITAL CENTER / MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Rivera has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rivera accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rivera has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rivera has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Outer Ear Infection and Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rivera on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Rivera. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rivera.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rivera, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rivera appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.