Dr. Andrew Rivera, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Homestead, FL. They graduated from BELLEVUE HOSPITAL CENTER / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Medical Center.



Dr. Rivera works at South Florida ENT Associates in Homestead, FL with other offices in Doral, FL, Miami, FL and Miami Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Outer Ear Infection and Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.