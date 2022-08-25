See All Neurosurgeons in Cincinnati, OH
Dr. Andrew Ringer, MD

Neurosurgery
4.5 (30)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Andrew Ringer, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital, Christ Hospital, Good Samaritan Hospital and University Of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Dr. Ringer works at Mayfield Brain & Spine in Cincinnati, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Brain Aneurysm, Cerebrovascular Disease and Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mayfield Clinic Inc.
    3825 Edwards Rd Ste 300, Cincinnati, OH 45209 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 221-1100
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Bethesda North Hospital
  • Christ Hospital
  • Good Samaritan Hospital
  • University Of Cincinnati Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Brain Aneurysm
Cerebrovascular Disease
Aneurysm
Brain Aneurysm
Cerebrovascular Disease
Aneurysm

Treatment frequency



Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Acute Stroke Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Fistula Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Spine Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Stenosis Chevron Icon
Carotid Dissection Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 2 Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation, Adult Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Epidural Hematoma Chevron Icon
Intracranial Aneurysms - Multiple Congenital Anomaly Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pineal Region Tumors Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Stenting, Intracranial Vessels Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Ringer?

    Aug 25, 2022
    Dr Ringer is a very thorough doctor, but also very personable and friendly. He explains things in a way that is easy to understand.
    Amy S — Aug 25, 2022
    About Dr. Andrew Ringer, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1134237712
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Univ At Buffalo
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
    Residency
    Internship
    • Univ of Cincinnati
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Cornell University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Andrew Ringer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ringer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ringer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ringer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ringer works at Mayfield Brain & Spine in Cincinnati, OH. View the full address on Dr. Ringer’s profile.

    Dr. Ringer has seen patients for Brain Aneurysm, Cerebrovascular Disease and Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ringer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Ringer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ringer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ringer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ringer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

