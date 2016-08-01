See All Urologists in Easton, MD
Dr. Andrew Riggin, MD

Urology
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Andrew Riggin, MD is an Urology Specialist in Easton, MD. They graduated from BALTIMORE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton.

Dr. Riggin works at UM Shore Medical Group-Urology at Easton in Easton, MD with other offices in Queenstown, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    UM Shore Medical Group-Urology at Easton
    490 Cadmus Ln Ste 104, Easton, MD 21601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 820-0560
    UM Shore Medical Group - Neurology and Sleep Medicine at Queenstown
    125 Shoreway Dr, Queenstown, MD 21658 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 820-0560

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Cystometry Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Removal, Closed Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
Prostate Biopsy Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Prostate Stones Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy) Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Complete Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Exstrophy of Bladder Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Kidney and Ureter Removal Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Removal Chevron Icon
Lithotripsy Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Orchiectomy Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
Paraphimosis Chevron Icon
Partial Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostate Removal Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sperm Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Undescended Testicles Chevron Icon
Urethral Dilation Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Aug 01, 2016
I want my Dr. to exude confidence and to deliver information straight, but with compassion. Dr. Riggin is an incredible Dr. , he was so kind and knowledgeable, he was diligent, he kept me informed twice a day and had associates check in on me as well. I truly felt like I was in great hands and getting the best treatment under his care.
Don in Rosedale, MD — Aug 01, 2016
About Dr. Andrew Riggin, MD

  • Urology
  • English
NPI Number
Education & Certifications

  • BALTIMORE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
  • Urology
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Andrew Riggin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Riggin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Riggin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Riggin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Riggin has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Riggin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

Dr. Riggin has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Riggin.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Riggin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Riggin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.