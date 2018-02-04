See All Hematologists in Traverse City, MI
Hematology
Dr. Andrew Riddle, DO is a Hematology Specialist in Traverse City, MI. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension St Joseph Hospital, Kalkaska Memorial Health Center, Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital, Munson Healthcare Charlevoix Hospital, Munson Healthcare Grayling Hospital, Munson Medical Center and Paul Oliver Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Riddle works at Helen DeVos Children's Hospital (Cardiology) - Traverse City in Traverse City, MI with other offices in Charlevoix, MI and Grayling, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Secondary Malignancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Munson Medical Center
    1105 Sixth St, Traverse City, MI 49684 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (231) 392-8400
    Charlevoix Hospital
    14700 Lake Shore Dr, Charlevoix, MI 49720 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (231) 547-8571
    Munson Healthcare Grayling Hospital
    1100 E Michigan Ave, Grayling, MI 49738 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (989) 344-5800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension St Joseph Hospital
  • Kalkaska Memorial Health Center
  • Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital
  • Munson Healthcare Charlevoix Hospital
  • Munson Healthcare Grayling Hospital
  • Munson Medical Center
  • Paul Oliver Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Secondary Malignancies
Anemia
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Priority Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    Feb 04, 2018
    Dr. Riddle treated my friend, Bob Sutton, who is 91. He was tasked with telling Bob yesterday that his cancer is terminal and he only has 6 months to live. He sat close to Bob, eyes closed, head bowed for several minutes,after delivering the death sentence. Bob was touched with the obvious sincere concern the doctor felt. My thanks to Dr. Riddle.
    Colette Pearxy in Carmel, IN 46033 — Feb 04, 2018
    About Dr. Andrew Riddle, DO

    • Hematology
    • English
    • 1215059670
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Andrew Riddle, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Riddle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Riddle has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Riddle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Riddle has seen patients for Secondary Malignancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Riddle on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Riddle. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Riddle.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Riddle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Riddle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

