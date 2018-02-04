Dr. Andrew Riddle, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Riddle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Riddle, DO
Dr. Andrew Riddle, DO is a Hematology Specialist in Traverse City, MI. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension St Joseph Hospital, Kalkaska Memorial Health Center, Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital, Munson Healthcare Charlevoix Hospital, Munson Healthcare Grayling Hospital, Munson Medical Center and Paul Oliver Memorial Hospital.
Munson Medical Center1105 Sixth St, Traverse City, MI 49684 Directions (231) 392-8400
Charlevoix Hospital14700 Lake Shore Dr, Charlevoix, MI 49720 Directions (231) 547-8571
Munson Healthcare Grayling Hospital1100 E Michigan Ave, Grayling, MI 49738 Directions (989) 344-5800
- Ascension St Joseph Hospital
- Kalkaska Memorial Health Center
- Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital
- Munson Healthcare Charlevoix Hospital
- Munson Healthcare Grayling Hospital
- Munson Medical Center
- Paul Oliver Memorial Hospital
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Priority Health
Dr. Riddle treated my friend, Bob Sutton, who is 91. He was tasked with telling Bob yesterday that his cancer is terminal and he only has 6 months to live. He sat close to Bob, eyes closed, head bowed for several minutes,after delivering the death sentence. Bob was touched with the obvious sincere concern the doctor felt. My thanks to Dr. Riddle.
About Dr. Andrew Riddle, DO
- Hematology
- English
- 1215059670
Education & Certifications
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Dr. Riddle has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Riddle accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Riddle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Riddle has seen patients for Secondary Malignancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Riddle on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Riddle. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Riddle.
