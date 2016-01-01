Dr. Andrew Rice, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rice is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Rice, DPM
Dr. Andrew Rice, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Norwalk, CT.
Dr. Rice works at
Locations
Dr. Harris Greenberger4 Colony St, Norwalk, CT 06851 Directions (203) 866-3377
UMC - South Campus2800 E Ajo Way, Tucson, AZ 85713 Directions (520) 874-2778
Billings Clinic Cody801 N 29th St, Billings, MT 59101 Directions (406) 238-2500Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Billings Cinic3901 Wellness Way, Bozeman, MT 59718 Directions (406) 898-1200
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner - University Medical Center South
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Andrew Rice, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1669473344
Dr. Rice has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rice accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rice has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rice works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Rice. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rice.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rice, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rice appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.