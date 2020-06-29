Dr. Andrew Ribner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ribner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Ribner, MD
Overview
Dr. Andrew Ribner, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Health And Rideout.
Locations
Lovelace Health Systems Inc5150 Journal Center Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87109 Directions (505) 232-1170Tuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Vincent Medical Group414 G St Ste 240, Marysville, CA 95901 Directions (530) 741-2393
Optum Primary Care10511 GOLF COURSE RD NW, Albuquerque, NM 87114 Directions (505) 262-7281Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health And Rideout
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I tried to make an appointment with Dr, Ribner but I have been told that Optum has closed their ENT Dept. I never received a notice. What am I supposed to do??
About Dr. Andrew Ribner, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1467418582
Education & Certifications
- Stanford University Hospital
- NY U Bellevue Med Ctr
- New York University School of Medicine
- Columbia University School Of General Studies
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Ribner has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ribner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ribner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Ribner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ribner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ribner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ribner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.