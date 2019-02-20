Dr. Andrew Rhea, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rhea is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Rhea, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Andrew Rhea, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Florence, SC. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with McLeod Regional Medical Center and Musc Health Florence Medical Center.
Locations
1
Florence Neurosurgery and Spine PC1204 E Cheves St, Florence, SC 29506 Directions (843) 673-0122
Hospital Affiliations
- McLeod Regional Medical Center
- Musc Health Florence Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Have recommend others to Dr. Rhea. Dr. Rhea is a lot better then most Doctors I seen. And cant say enough good things about his assistant Dr .Rowell Wade excellent nurse practitioner.
About Dr. Andrew Rhea, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 40 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rhea has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rhea accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rhea has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rhea on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Rhea. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rhea.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rhea, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rhea appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.