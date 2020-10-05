See All Plastic Surgeons in Boca Raton, FL
Dr. Andrew Ress, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital and West Boca Medical Center.

Dr. Ress works at Ress Plastic Surgery in Boca Raton, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ress Plastic Surgery
    6877 SW 18th St Ste H201, Boca Raton, FL 33433 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 347-1611

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Boca Raton Regional Hospital
  • West Boca Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breast Ptosis
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna
Breast Ptosis
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna

Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 54 ratings
    Patient Ratings (54)
    5 Star
    (41)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Oct 05, 2020
    I was referred to Dr. Ress by a friend. When I went for my consult for Vaser Lipo I knew immediately I was in the right place. I am currently 4 days post op of surgery and I can already see amazing results and I feel great. Dr. Ress and his entire team are there for YOU. My experience has exceeded my expectations. I highly recommend Dr. Ress. He is a gem.
    — Oct 05, 2020
    About Dr. Andrew Ress, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    NPI Number
    • 1679503650
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Cleveland Clinic Hospital
    Residency
    • Mayo Clinic
    Medical Education
    • University of Miami / School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Cornell U NY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Andrew Ress, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ress is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ress has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ress has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ress works at Ress Plastic Surgery in Boca Raton, FL. View the full address on Dr. Ress’s profile.

    54 patients have reviewed Dr. Ress. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ress.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ress, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ress appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

