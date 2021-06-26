Dr. Andrew Renner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Renner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Renner, MD
Overview
Dr. Andrew Renner, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Burbank, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center, Sherman Oaks Hospital and Valley Presbyterian Hospital.
Dr. Renner works at
Locations
Andrew Renner MD Inc2701 W Alameda Ave Ste 300, Burbank, CA 91505 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center
- Sherman Oaks Hospital
- Valley Presbyterian Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Renner saved my life! Literally !!!! ...... That was 14 years ago and I'll always treasure him and his office staff who are all fabulous and caring people.
About Dr. Andrew Renner, MD
- General Surgery
- 48 years of experience
- English, Russian and Spanish
- 1275511032
Education & Certifications
- Montefiore Hospital Med Center
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Renner has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Renner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Renner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Renner works at
Dr. Renner has seen patients for Gallstones and Appendicitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Renner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Renner speaks Russian and Spanish.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Renner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Renner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Renner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Renner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.