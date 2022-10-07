See All Ophthalmologists in Mesa, AZ
Dr. Andrew Rabinowitz, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (209)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience
Dr. Andrew Rabinowitz, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Hahnemann University.

Dr. Rabinowitz works at Barnet Dulaney Perkins Eye Center - Mesa Southern in Mesa, AZ with other offices in Sun City, AZ and Scottsdale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Glaucoma Surgery and Glaucoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mesa Southern
    5250 E Southern Ave Ste 4, Mesa, AZ 85206 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 903-8908
  2. 2
    Sun City Del Webb
    14820 N Del Webb Blvd, Sun City, AZ 85351 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (623) 246-4367
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  3. 3
    Scottsdale Bell Road
    4921 E Bell Rd Ste 202, Scottsdale, AZ 85254 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 282-5880

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Glaucoma Surgery
Glaucoma
B-Scan Ultrasound
Glaucoma Surgery
Glaucoma
B-Scan Ultrasound

Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Accidental Eye Injuries Chevron Icon
Acute Angle-Closure Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blurred Vision Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chemical Burn - Eyes Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Eye Diseases Chevron Icon
Color Blindness Chevron Icon
Congenital Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Exams Chevron Icon
Cornea Surgery Chevron Icon
Cornea Transplant Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Exam Chevron Icon
Dilatation Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Extraocular Muscle Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eye Movement Disorders Chevron Icon
Eye Procedure Chevron Icon
Eye Strain Chevron Icon
Eye Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyeglasses Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Focal Chorioretinitis and Focal Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Night Blindness Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Ophthalmoplegia Chevron Icon
Optic Nerve Disorder Chevron Icon
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Poor Color Vision Chevron Icon
Refractive Error Chevron Icon
Refractive Eye Disorders Chevron Icon
Retinal Testing Chevron Icon
Scleral Reinforcement Surgery Chevron Icon
Soft Contact Lenses Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Vision Impairment Chevron Icon
Vision Loss Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Admar
    • Advantra
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Arizona Foundation
    • Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
    • Arizona State Physicians Association (ASPA)
    • Avesis
    • AZ Foundation Medical Care (AZFMC)
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Benesight
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
    • Bridgeway Health Solutions
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • EyeMed Vision Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Gila River HealthCare
    • Health Choice of Arizona
    • Health Net of Arizona, Inc.
    • HealthStar
    • Humana
    • Indian Health Service
    • March Vision Care
    • Maricopa Health Plan
    • Mercy Care
    • MultiPlan
    • National Preferred Provider Network
    • Nationwide
    • Opticare
    • Phoenix Health Plan
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Pyramid Life
    • Spectera
    • Starmark
    • Superior Vision
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • Today's Options
    • Triwest
    • Uniform Medical Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • University of Arizona Health Plans
    • Vision Benefits of America
    • Vision Service Plan (VSP)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 209 ratings
    Patient Ratings (209)
    5 Star
    (163)
    4 Star
    (20)
    3 Star
    (12)
    2 Star
    (5)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Oct 07, 2022
    Dr. Robinowits provided an excellent explanation of my eyes conditions and future treatment. I would certainly recommend him to anyone.
    Jim — Oct 07, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Andrew Rabinowitz, MD
    About Dr. Andrew Rabinowitz, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 33 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1053377499
    Education & Certifications

    • Mount Sinai Medical Center|Mt Sinai Hospital
    • George Washington University Hospital
    • University of Pennsylvania Medical Center
    • Hahnemann University
