Dr. Andrew Rabinowitz, MD
Overview
Dr. Andrew Rabinowitz, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Hahnemann University.
Locations
Mesa Southern5250 E Southern Ave Ste 4, Mesa, AZ 85206 Directions (480) 903-8908
Sun City Del Webb14820 N Del Webb Blvd, Sun City, AZ 85351 Directions (623) 246-4367Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Scottsdale Bell Road4921 E Bell Rd Ste 202, Scottsdale, AZ 85254 Directions (602) 282-5880
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Admar
- Advantra
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Arizona Foundation
- Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
- Arizona State Physicians Association (ASPA)
- Avesis
- AZ Foundation Medical Care (AZFMC)
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Benesight
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
- Bridgeway Health Solutions
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- EyeMed Vision Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Galaxy Health Network
- Gila River HealthCare
- Health Choice of Arizona
- Health Net of Arizona, Inc.
- HealthStar
- Humana
- Indian Health Service
- March Vision Care
- Maricopa Health Plan
- Mercy Care
- MultiPlan
- National Preferred Provider Network
- Nationwide
- Opticare
- Phoenix Health Plan
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Pyramid Life
- Spectera
- Starmark
- Superior Vision
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Today's Options
- Triwest
- Uniform Medical Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- University of Arizona Health Plans
- Vision Benefits of America
- Vision Service Plan (VSP)
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Robinowits provided an excellent explanation of my eyes conditions and future treatment. I would certainly recommend him to anyone.
About Dr. Andrew Rabinowitz, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1053377499
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Medical Center|Mt Sinai Hospital
- George Washington University Hospital
- University of Pennsylvania Medical Center
- Hahnemann University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rabinowitz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rabinowitz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
