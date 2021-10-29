Dr. Andrew Prince, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Prince is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Prince, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Oradell, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.
Andrew M. Prince, MD680 Kinderkamack Rd Ste 103, Oradell, NJ 07649 Directions (201) 265-9040
Hospital Affiliations
- Lenox Hill Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
DR. PRINCE AND HIS STAFF ARE COMPETENT, FRIENDLY, AND SUPPORTIVE. THEIR ALTRUISM AND EXPERTISE ARE GREATLY APPRECIATED. THANK YOU.
- Ophthalmology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Prince has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Prince accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Prince has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Prince has seen patients for Glaucoma, Ocular Hypertension and Glaucoma Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Prince on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Prince. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Prince.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Prince, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Prince appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.