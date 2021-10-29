Overview

Dr. Andrew Prince, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Oradell, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.



Dr. Prince works at Andrew M. Prince, MD in Oradell, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Glaucoma, Ocular Hypertension and Glaucoma Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.