Dr. Andrew Price, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Andrew Price, MD is a Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Paterson, NJ. They specialize in Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Price works at
Locations
-
1
St Josephs Childrens Hospital703 Main St Ste 702, Paterson, NJ 07503 Directions (973) 754-2000
-
2
Surgery of Hand and Upper Extremity, Brachial Plexus Surgery7800 SW 57th Ave Ste 305, South Miami, FL 33143 Directions (212) 974-7242
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I am a birth injured adult. I was dealing with a great deal of pain and called his office. I had been to a few doctors who really did not understand BPI nor where they interested in investigating the cause of extreme pain in my arm or the loss of my hard earned ROM. He identified it, explained what I needed. I had 30 PT treatments that really helped decrease some of the pain but insurance cut me off . I’m grateful for a doctor who did not dismiss me because of my age and assume aging cause pain
About Dr. Andrew Price, MD
- Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1306944582
Education & Certifications
- Newington Chldns Hospital
- New York University Med Center
- Roosevelt Hospital
- NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED
- Yale University
Frequently Asked Questions
