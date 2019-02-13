Overview

Dr. Andrew Price, MD is a Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Paterson, NJ. They specialize in Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Price works at St Josephs Childrens Hospital in Paterson, NJ with other offices in South Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Broken Arm and Humerus Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.