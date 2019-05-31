Dr. Andrew Portteus, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Portteus is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Portteus, MD
Overview
Dr. Andrew Portteus, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Dallas, TX.
Dr. Portteus works at
Locations
-
1
Portteus Psychiatry Group4915 W LOVERS LN, Dallas, TX 75209 Directions (214) 550-3367
Ratings & Reviews
I love Dr. Portteus! He actually listens to me and my issues.
About Dr. Andrew Portteus, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- English
- 1558323600
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Portteus has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Portteus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Portteus works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Portteus. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Portteus.
