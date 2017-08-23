Dr. Andrew Porter, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Porter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Porter, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Andrew Porter, DO is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Chillicothe, OH.
Dr. Porter works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Adena Health Pavilion4437 State Route 159 Ste 115, Chillicothe, OH 45601 Directions (740) 779-4598
Hospital Affiliations
- Adena Pike Medical Center
- Adena Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Bureau of Workers' Compensation (BWC)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Gateway Health Plan
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Ohio Health Choice
- Paramount
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Porter?
Dr. Porter has been nothing but kind, caring and compassionate. He takes the time to explain treatment options, answer my questions. During procedure he talked to me and explained what he was doing. Thanks to Dr. Porter I have less pain.
About Dr. Andrew Porter, DO
- Interventional Pain Medicine
- English
- 1609016344
Education & Certifications
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Porter has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Porter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Porter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Porter works at
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Porter. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Porter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Porter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Porter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.