Dr. Pogozelski has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Andrew Pogozelski, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Andrew Pogozelski, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA.
Dr. Pogozelski works at
Locations
-
1
Allegheny General Hospital320 E North Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15212 Directions (412) 359-6550MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
-
2
Pittsburgh Cardiac Electrophysiology Associates PC2566 Haymaker Rd, Monroeville, PA 15146 Directions (412) 858-4150
-
3
Ahn Emerus Westmoreland LLC6321 State Route 30, Greensburg, PA 15601 Directions (412) 373-6666
-
4
Tricounty Cardiology2550 Mosside Blvd Ste 208, Monroeville, PA 15146 Directions (412) 373-6666
Hospital Affiliations
- Allegheny General Hospital
- Excela Health Latrobe Hospital
- Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital
- Forbes Hospital
- Penn Highlands Dubois
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pogozelski?
I have only seen the doctor once, and he stood in the door and talked to me, which I thought was rude. Erin, the person who answers the telephone is horrible! She is always rude, acts like she could care less about you, eats while talking to you or laughs at her baby instead of paying attention. She makes one mistake after another when calling in your prescription, even when you tell her that you are having problems. Twice she has made a mistake in sending the prescription to my pharmacy.
About Dr. Andrew Pogozelski, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1215199898
Education & Certifications
- Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pogozelski accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pogozelski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pogozelski works at
Dr. Pogozelski has seen patients for Primary Pulmonary Hypertension, Pulmonary Hypertension and Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pogozelski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Pogozelski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pogozelski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pogozelski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pogozelski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.