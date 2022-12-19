Dr. Pitt has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Andrew Pitt, MD
Overview
Dr. Andrew Pitt, MD is a Dermatologist in Lake Oswego, OR. They specialize in Dermatology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from OREGON HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Pitt works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Lake Oswego Dermatology Group PC17704 Jean Way Ste 102, Lake Oswego, OR 97035 Directions (503) 534-2758
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pitt?
Dr Pitt knows what he's doing. He's also good at distracting me from being nervous. He has always provided excellent care; I've been going to him for years.
About Dr. Andrew Pitt, MD
- Dermatology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1275699118
Education & Certifications
- OREGON HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pitt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pitt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pitt works at
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Pitt. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pitt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pitt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pitt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.