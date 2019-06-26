Dr. Andrew Pitman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pitman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Pitman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Andrew Pitman, MD is a Pulmonologist in Bryn Mawr, PA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from New York U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Bryn Mawr Hospital, Lankenau Medical Center and Paoli Hospital.
Dr. Pitman works at
Locations
-
1
Bryn Mawr Medical Specialists Association825 Old Lancaster Rd Ste 420, Bryn Mawr, PA 19010 Directions (610) 527-4896
-
2
MLHC Thoracic Surgery830 Old Lancaster Rd Ste 210, Bryn Mawr, PA 19010 Directions (610) 527-1600
Hospital Affiliations
- Bryn Mawr Hospital
- Lankenau Medical Center
- Paoli Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pitman?
Honestly, one of the BEST Doctors!!! Took his time explaining everything. He set a plan of action to take care of my health. I recommend Dr. Pittman 1000%. His Staff is amazing. Stephanie is friendly, kind, and very helpful/knowledgeable.
About Dr. Andrew Pitman, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1679599948
Education & Certifications
- University of Maryland Medical Center
- New York U, School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pitman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pitman accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pitman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pitman works at
Dr. Pitman has seen patients for Bronchiectasis, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Sleep Apnea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pitman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Pitman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pitman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pitman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pitman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.