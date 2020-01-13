Dr. Andrew Pienkny, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pienkny is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Pienkny, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Andrew Pienkny, MD is an Urology Specialist in Berkeley, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Alta Bates Summit Medical Center and Alta Bates Summit Medical Center - Alta Bates Campus.
Dr. Pienkny works at
Locations
Berkeley Urological Associates2999 Regent St Ste 612, Berkeley, CA 94705 Directions (510) 848-1733
Alta Bates Campus Lab of Alta Bates Summit2450 Ashby Ave, Berkeley, CA 94705 Directions (510) 848-1727
Hospital Affiliations
- Alta Bates Summit Medical Center
- Alta Bates Summit Medical Center - Alta Bates Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Pienkny has been kind and caring during the 15 or so years I've been going to him for treatment and monitoring a benign prostate condition. If there's a fault, it would be he's either overly cautious (could be good) or led by procedures that have financial rewards (maybe a medical flaw).
About Dr. Andrew Pienkny, MD
- Urology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1912085127
Education & Certifications
- HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pienkny has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pienkny accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pienkny has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pienkny works at
Dr. Pienkny has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Nighttime Urination (Nocturia), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pienkny on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Pienkny. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pienkny.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pienkny, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pienkny appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.