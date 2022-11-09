Dr. Phan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Andrew Phan, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Andrew Phan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas.
Dr. Phan works at
Healthcore Physicians Group8210 Walnut Hill Ln Ste 230, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (972) 284-7000
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Pipefitters
- Planned Administration Inc
- Principal Life
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Phan is an excellent internist. He listens to every word you tell him and he takes time to explain your illness. He also cares very much for his patients. His staff is good too.
Internal Medicine
27 years of experience
English
NPI: 1467437863
Presby Hosp of Dallas
U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas
Dr. Phan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Phan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.
Dr. Phan works at
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Phan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Phan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Phan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Phan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.