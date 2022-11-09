See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Dallas, TX
Dr. Andrew Phan, MD

Internal Medicine
4.5 (17)
Call for new patient details
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Andrew Phan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas.

Dr. Phan works at Healthcore Physicians Group in Dallas, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Healthcore Physicians Group
    8210 Walnut Hill Ln Ste 230, Dallas, TX 75231

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoporosis
Acute Bronchitis
Bronchitis
Osteoporosis
Acute Bronchitis
Bronchitis

Osteoporosis
Acute Bronchitis
Bronchitis
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Thyroid
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
ADHD and-or ADD
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Arthritis of the Neck
Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Ataxia
Back Pain
Bedsores
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Bird Flu
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck
Bursitis
Celiac Disease
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Dizziness
Dysentery
Dysphagia
Earwax Buildup
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Esophagitis
Gait Abnormality
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gout
Hair Loss
Headache
Heart Disease
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypoglycemia
Hypokalemia
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Indigestion
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
Joint Pain
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Mastodynia
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Muscle Spasm
Muscle Weakness
Nosebleed
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Perimenopause
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pneumonia
Polyuria
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
Reflux Esophagitis
Restless Leg Syndrome
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Shingles
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinusitis
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Swine Flu
Symptomatic Menopause
Tinnitus
Tobacco Use Disorder
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Vertigo
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
    Aetna
    American Republic
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Commercial Insurance Company
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    HealthSmart
    Humana
    MultiPlan
    Pipefitters
    Planned Administration Inc
    Principal Life
    Tricare
    UnitedHealthCare
    Universal American

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Nov 09, 2022
    Dr. Phan is an excellent internist. He listens to every word you tell him and he takes time to explain your illness. He also cares very much for his patients. His staff is good too.
    — Nov 09, 2022
    About Dr. Andrew Phan, MD

    Internal Medicine
    27 years of experience
    English
    1467437863
    Education & Certifications

    Presby Hosp of Dallas
    U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Phan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Phan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Phan works at Healthcore Physicians Group in Dallas, TX. View the full address on Dr. Phan’s profile.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Phan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Phan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Phan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Phan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

