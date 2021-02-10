Overview

Dr. Andrew Peterson, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Cedar Rapids, IA. They specialize in Neurology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center - Cedar Rapids, UnityPoint Health - Jones Regional Medical Center and UnityPoint Health - St. Luke's Hospital.



Dr. Peterson works at Physicians' Clinic of Iowa in Cedar Rapids, IA. They frequently treat conditions like Restless Leg Syndrome, Sleep Apnea and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.