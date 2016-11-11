Dr. Andrew Perry, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Perry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Perry, DPM
Overview
Dr. Andrew Perry, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Lafayette, IN.
Locations
Sycamore Associates2020 Union St Ste 100, Lafayette, IN 47904 Directions (765) 449-4758
Lafayette Podiatry Associates415 N 26th St Ste 305, Lafayette, IN 47904 Directions (765) 449-4758
Hospital Affiliations
- Franciscan Health Lafayette East
- Indiana University Health Arnett Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
I went to him because my toe nail needed to come off. He was so patient with me. Yes I'm a big baby. I wanted to leave and think about it after he had already spent 15 to 20 mins with me. But he started to clean my toe so I let him finish. There was NO pain at all. With any part of it. He talked to me the whole time. Great doctor. Plan on going back for another toe. His nurse was just as great. She walked me through whole thing before doctor came in. I won't go anywhere else.
About Dr. Andrew Perry, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1184730848
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Perry has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Perry accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Perry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Perry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Perry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.