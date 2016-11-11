See All Podiatrists in Lafayette, IN
Overview

Dr. Andrew Perry, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Lafayette, IN. 

Dr. Perry works at Hoover Foot Clinic in Lafayette, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Sycamore Associates
    2020 Union St Ste 100, Lafayette, IN 47904 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (765) 449-4758
  2. 2
    Lafayette Podiatry Associates
    415 N 26th St Ste 305, Lafayette, IN 47904 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (765) 449-4758

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Franciscan Health Lafayette East 
  • Indiana University Health Arnett Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Bunion
Hammer Toe
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Bunion
Hammer Toe

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Andrew Perry, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1184730848
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Andrew Perry, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Perry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Perry has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Perry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Perry works at Hoover Foot Clinic in Lafayette, IN. View the full address on Dr. Perry’s profile.

    Dr. Perry has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perry.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Perry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Perry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

