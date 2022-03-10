Dr. Andrew Peredo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Peredo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Peredo, MD
Overview
Dr. Andrew Peredo, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Melville, NY. They completed their residency with Stony Brook Hosp
Dr. Peredo works at
Locations
North Shore Cosmetic Surgery510 Broadhollow Rd Ste 100, Melville, NY 11747 Directions (631) 424-3600Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday10:00am - 8:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
- 2 Nicolls Rd Health Sciences Center T19-030 # Health, Stony Brook, NY 11794 Directions (631) 444-1791
Hospital Affiliations
- Huntington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Peredo changed my life with a breast reduction, and I’ve never felt so comfortable in my own skin. He’s precise, kindhearted, and extremely talented at what he does. He made me feel safe and secure and I couldn’t be any happier.
About Dr. Andrew Peredo, MD
- General Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1043509227
Education & Certifications
- Stony Brook Hosp
- Mount Sinai Med Cntr
- Fordham University
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Peredo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Peredo works at
Dr. Peredo speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Peredo. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Peredo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Peredo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Peredo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.