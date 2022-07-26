Dr. Andrew Pepper, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pepper is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Pepper, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Andrew Pepper, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Winter Park, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of South Florida and is affiliated with AdventHealth Altamonte Springs and AdventHealth Apopka.
Rothman Orthopaedics at AdventHealth - Winter Park, FL255 N Lakemont Ave Ste 101, Winter Park, FL 32792 Directions (800) 769-4879
Rothman Orthopaedics, Lake Mary, FL15502 Stoneybrook West Pkwy Ste 114, Winter Garden, FL 34787 Directions (800) 769-4879
Rothman Orthopaedics, Lake Mary, FL1141 Patterson Ter, Lake Mary, FL 32746 Directions (800) 769-4879
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth Altamonte Springs
- AdventHealth Apopka
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
From my first meeting with Dr. Pepper, I felt totally at-ease, assured, and in very capable, caring hands. His calm demeanor and knowledge of my symptoms and condition made me feel confident I had selected the right doctor to perform my replacement. The entire process was smooth and the staff in Dr. Pepper's office made that pissible. I applaud them all. The information provided was useful, practical and most helpful from beginning to surgical recovery. My "coach" and other friends who met Dr. Pepper are thoroughly impressed by him and the staff. Recovery has been a breeze and I am fully functional without right hip pain for the first time in years. Thank you!! I have recommended Dr. Pepper and Rothman Orthopaedics to many people and will continue to do so. Thank you for "making me the way I was".
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1720341878
- New York University / College of Medicine
- Henry Ford Hlth System
- University of South Florida
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Pepper has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pepper accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pepper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pepper has seen patients for Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pepper on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Pepper. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pepper.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pepper, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pepper appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.