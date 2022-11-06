Dr. Andrew Pedersen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pedersen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Pedersen, MD
Overview
Dr. Andrew Pedersen, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Vancouver, WA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from OR HLTH SCI UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Providence Portland Medical Center.
Dr. Pedersen works at
Locations
Ear, Nose & Throat Northeast at Mill Plain315 SE Stonemill Dr Ste 220, Vancouver, WA 98684 Directions (503) 488-2400
Ear, Nose & Throat Northeast5050 NE Hoyt St Ste 655, Portland, OR 97213 Directions (503) 488-2400
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Portland Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Petersen has earned my gratitude. Mine was a one time consultation for a disabling autoimmune condition. He was gracious patient and understanding. He took the time to explain what I needed to know and how the body worked. Excellent experience!
About Dr. Andrew Pedersen, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1548235393
Education & Certifications
- University Fla Shands Hospital
- SHANDS HOSPITAL AT THE UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
- OR HLTH SCI UNIV SCH OF MED
- Whitman College
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
