Overview

Dr. Andrew Pedersen, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Vancouver, WA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from OR HLTH SCI UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Providence Portland Medical Center.



Dr. Pedersen works at The Oregon Clinic in Vancouver, WA with other offices in Portland, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Nosebleed, Vertigo and Dizziness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.