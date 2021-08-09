See All Hematologists in Hackensack, NJ
Dr. Andrew Pecora, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Hematology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center and Palisades Medical Center.

Dr. Pecora works at Regional Cancer Care Associates in Hackensack, NJ with other offices in North Bergen, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    John Theurer Cancer Ctr At Hackensack Univ Med Ctr
    92 2nd St, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (551) 996-0881
    Jtcc Palisades
    7650 River Rd, North Bergen, NJ 07047 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 464-0008

  • Hackensack University Medical Center
  • Palisades Medical Center

Erythropoietin Test
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Anemia
Erythropoietin Test
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Anemia

Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
All Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Burkitt's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
HPC Transplantation (Stem Cell Transplant) Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) Chevron Icon
Malignant Histiocytosis Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Mast Cell Diseases Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Multiple Myeloma Chevron Icon
Mycosis Fungoides Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Aug 09, 2021
    Awesome care awesome tram
    — Aug 09, 2021
    • Hematology
    Specialties
    Education & Certifications

    • Meml Sloan Kettering Canc C
    • New York Presbyterian Hospital
    • New York Presbyterian Hospital - New York Weill Cornell Center
    • University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey
    • Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
    Dr. Andrew Pecora, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pecora is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pecora has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pecora has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Pecora. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pecora.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pecora, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pecora appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

