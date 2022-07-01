Dr. Andrew Pearle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pearle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Pearle, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Andrew Pearle, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their fellowship with Hadassah Hospital
Locations
Hospital for Special Surgery535 E 70th St, New York, NY 10021 Directions (212) 774-2878Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Sabrina Strickland MD LLC523 E 72nd St Fl 6, New York, NY 10021 Directions (212) 774-2878
- 3 1133 Westchester Ave, West Harrison, NY 10604 Directions (212) 774-2878
Danyal Nawabi MD PC541 E 71st St Fl 1, New York, NY 10021 Directions (212) 774-2878
Stephen Massimi MD PC1 Blachley Rd, Stamford, CT 06902 Directions (212) 774-2878
Hospital Affiliations
- Hospital For Special Surgery
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Deciding about having knee surgery can be daunting. but when i originally spoke to Dr. Pearle the sincerity of his telling me he could help me left an impression.....and in fact he did; the level of care ,,,constant support and immediacy of response to my questions and concerns of his staff was just heart warming. The pre-op information and videos were so detailed that i felt fully prepared for the surgery. it was actually calming. My only regret is that the reviews limit you to only 5 stars.What an approachable. unassuming great surgeon.....you will be in very good hands...dont even hesitate.
About Dr. Andrew Pearle, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1427071778
Education & Certifications
- Hadassah Hospital
- New York Presbyterian Hospital Weill Cornell Medical Center
- Amherst College
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Pearle has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pearle accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pearle has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Knee, Osteoarthritis and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pearle on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
78 patients have reviewed Dr. Pearle. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pearle.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pearle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pearle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.