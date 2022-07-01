See All Orthopedic Surgeons in New York, NY
Dr. Andrew Pearle, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.5 (78)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Andrew Pearle, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their fellowship with Hadassah Hospital

Dr. Pearle works at Hospital For Special Surgery in New York, NY with other offices in West Harrison, NY and Stamford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Knee, Osteoarthritis and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Hospital for Special Surgery
    535 E 70th St, New York, NY 10021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 774-2878
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Sabrina Strickland MD LLC
    523 E 72nd St Fl 6, New York, NY 10021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 774-2878
  3. 3
    1133 Westchester Ave, West Harrison, NY 10604 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 774-2878
  4. 4
    Danyal Nawabi MD PC
    541 E 71st St Fl 1, New York, NY 10021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 774-2878
  5. 5
    Stephen Massimi MD PC
    1 Blachley Rd, Stamford, CT 06902 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 774-2878

Hospital Affiliations
  • Hospital For Special Surgery
  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
ACL Surgery Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Knee Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Meniscus Surgery Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Platelet-Rich Plasma Injection (PRP) Chevron Icon
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone Chevron Icon
Total Knee Arthroplasty With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Knee Replacement Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Excision of Femur or Knee Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Surgery Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Elbow Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Excision of Tibia or Fibula Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Replacement Revision Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Partial Knee Replacement Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Reiter's Syndrome (Reactive Arthritis) Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Synovial Biopsy Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 78 ratings
    Patient Ratings (78)
    5 Star
    (69)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Andrew Pearle, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • English
    • 1427071778
    Education & Certifications

    • Hadassah Hospital
    • New York Presbyterian Hospital Weill Cornell Medical Center
    • Amherst College
    • Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Andrew Pearle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pearle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pearle has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pearle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pearle has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Knee, Osteoarthritis and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pearle on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    78 patients have reviewed Dr. Pearle. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pearle.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pearle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pearle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

