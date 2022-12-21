Dr. Andrew Paulson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Paulson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Paulson, MD
Dr. Andrew Paulson, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with Baylor University Medical Center.
Baylor Charles A. Sammons Cancer Center3410 Worth St Ste 730, Dallas, TX 75246 Directions (214) 370-1000
- Baylor University Medical Center
Dr. Paulson is a first-class physician and is fully knowledgeable about the particulars of my condition, treatment and ongoing steps and alternative scenarios. He communicates extremely well and I am very pleased with his care.
About Dr. Andrew Paulson, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1821257072
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
Dr. Paulson has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Paulson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Paulson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Paulson has seen patients for Neuroendocrine Tumors, Cervical Cancer and Secondary Malignancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Paulson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Paulson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Paulson.
