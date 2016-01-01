Dr. Andrew Patton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Patton, MD
Overview
Dr. Andrew Patton, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Shreveport, LA.
Locations
Orthopedic Specialists Of Louisiana1500 Line Ave Ste 100, Shreveport, LA 71101 Directions (318) 635-3052Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Willis-Knighton Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna

Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Andrew Patton, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1649530106
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas-Galveston (University Of Texas Medical Branch)
- University Of Tennessee Chattanooga (Erlanger Medical Center)
