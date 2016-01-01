See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Shreveport, LA
Dr. Andrew Patton, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Andrew Patton, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They completed their residency with University Of Texas-Galveston (University Of Texas Medical Branch)

Dr. Patton works at Orthopedic Specialists Of Louisiana in Shreveport, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Orthopedic Specialists Of Louisiana
    1500 Line Ave Ste 100, Shreveport, LA 71101 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (318) 635-3052
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Willis-Knighton Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Back Pain Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bursitis
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Andrew Patton, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • English
    • 1649530106
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Texas-Galveston (University Of Texas Medical Branch)
    • University Of Tennessee Chattanooga (Erlanger Medical Center)
