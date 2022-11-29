Dr. Andrew Paterson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Paterson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Paterson, MD
Dr. Andrew Paterson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Albuquerque, NM.
University of New Mexico Hospitals2211 Lomas Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87106 Directions (505) 272-2231
- Presbyterian Hospital
- Unm Hospital
Dr. Paterson is truly a phenomenal doctor on many levels. He performed a significant surgery on one of my family members, and the recovery has been much stronger and better than ever. In addition to Dr. Paterson’s gifted, surgical talents, he has a personality that cares for his patients as though they are his own family. In addition to being a standout professional, Dr. Paterson is an amazing surgeon incredibly devoted to healing humanity with empathy. We are so forever grateful that he is our doctor!
Dr. Paterson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Paterson has seen patients for Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Scoliosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Paterson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Paterson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Paterson.
