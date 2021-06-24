Overview

Dr. Andrew Parkinson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center, INTEGRIS Baptist Medical Center Portland Avenue, Integris Health Edmond and Oklahoma Center For Orthopaedic & Multi-Specialty Surgery.



Dr. Parkinson works at Elite Pain & Health in Oklahoma City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Neck Pain, Intervertebral Disc Disease and Degenerative Disc Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.