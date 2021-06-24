See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Oklahoma City, OK
Dr. Andrew Parkinson, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
5 (270)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience
Dr. Andrew Parkinson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center, INTEGRIS Baptist Medical Center Portland Avenue, Integris Health Edmond and Oklahoma Center For Orthopaedic & Multi-Specialty Surgery.

Dr. Parkinson works at Elite Pain & Health in Oklahoma City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Neck Pain, Intervertebral Disc Disease and Degenerative Disc Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Safe Spine Intraoperative Monitoring Pllc
    14100 Parkway Commons Dr Ste 101, Oklahoma City, OK 73134

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Integris Baptist Medical Center
  • INTEGRIS Baptist Medical Center Portland Avenue
  • Integris Health Edmond
  • Oklahoma Center For Orthopaedic & Multi-Specialty Surgery

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chronic Neck Pain
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Degenerative Disc Disease
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ataxia
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Gout
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lupus
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Injections Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 270 ratings
    Patient Ratings (270)
    5 Star
    (243)
    4 Star
    (15)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Jun 24, 2021
    Dr. Parkinson is such a good surgeon. He did my spine surgery, an 11 hour surgery, and from the minute I woke up my pain was gone. It was like being a new person. He is top notch, I would recommend him to everyone.
    Rebekah — Jun 24, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1285782086
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Texas Back Institutue
    Residency
    • Harbor UCLA Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California
    Undergraduate School
    • California Polytechnic State University
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Andrew Parkinson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parkinson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Parkinson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Parkinson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Parkinson works at Elite Pain & Health in Oklahoma City, OK. View the full address on Dr. Parkinson’s profile.

    Dr. Parkinson has seen patients for Chronic Neck Pain, Intervertebral Disc Disease and Degenerative Disc Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Parkinson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    270 patients have reviewed Dr. Parkinson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parkinson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parkinson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parkinson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

