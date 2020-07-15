See All Otolaryngologists in Norwalk, CT
Dr. Andrew Parker, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Andrew Parker, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
3.5 (41)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Andrew Parker, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Norwalk, CT. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Norwalk Hospital.

Dr. Parker works at Parker Ear, Nose and Throat in Norwalk, CT with other offices in New Canaan, CT and Westport, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Eustachian Tube Dysfunction and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Norwalk Audiology and Hearing Aid Associates
    148 East Ave Ste 2I, Norwalk, CT 06851 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 866-8121
  2. 2
    New Canaan Audiology and Hearing Aid Center
    49 Locust Ave Ste 104, New Canaan, CT 06840 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 866-8121
  3. 3
    Westport Audiology and Hearing Aid Center
    611 Post Rd E, Westport, CT 06880 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 866-8121

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Norwalk Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Earwax Buildup
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Earwax Buildup
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Swimmer's Ear Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Acid Reflux Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Adenoid Disorders Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Ear Infection in Infant Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Nose Chevron Icon
Glomus Tympanicum Tumor Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Due to Noise Chevron Icon
Jaw Fracture Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Nerve Palsy Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Paralysis Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Spasm Chevron Icon
Laryngomalacia Chevron Icon
Laryngopharyngeal Reflux Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Maxillary and Malar Fractures Chevron Icon
Nasal Allergies Chevron Icon
Nasal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Nasal Packing for Epitaxis Chevron Icon
Nasal Papillomas Chevron Icon
Nerve Deafness Chevron Icon
Nose Disorders Chevron Icon
Nose Injuries Chevron Icon
Nose Polyposis, Familial Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Oral Pharyngeal Disorders Chevron Icon
Otitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Otitis
Otitis Media With Effusion Chevron Icon
Otorrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Otorrhea
Otosclerosis, Familial Chevron Icon
Periodic Fever - Aphthous Stomatitis - Pharyngitis - Adenitis Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Pharyngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Presbyacusis (Senile Deafness) Chevron Icon
Presbycusis Chevron Icon
Presbylarynx Chevron Icon
Runny Nose Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cyst Chevron Icon
Sinus Cancer Chevron Icon
Sinus Disorders Chevron Icon
Sinus Polyp Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Snoring Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Snoring
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma of Head, Face, and Neck Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat TMJ
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Disorders Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Bluegrass Family Health
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Connecticare
    • Consumer Health Network
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • GENERAL
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • National Provider Network
    • One Health
    • POMCO Group
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • USA Health Network
    • Vista Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 41 ratings
    Patient Ratings (41)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (16)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Parker?

    Jul 15, 2020
    Very competent pleasant physician, with a lot of useful hints about treatment and wellness self care. Liked him a lot.
    — Jul 15, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Andrew Parker, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Andrew Parker, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Parker to family and friends

    Dr. Parker's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Parker

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Andrew Parker, MD.

    About Dr. Andrew Parker, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1326032285
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • New York Eye & Ear Infirmary
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Beth Israel Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Graduate Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Rutgers
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Andrew Parker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Parker has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Parker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Parker has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Eustachian Tube Dysfunction and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Parker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    41 patients have reviewed Dr. Parker. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parker.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Andrew Parker, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.