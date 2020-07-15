Dr. Andrew Parker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Parker, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Andrew Parker, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Norwalk, CT. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Norwalk Hospital.
Dr. Parker works at
Locations
Norwalk Audiology and Hearing Aid Associates148 East Ave Ste 2I, Norwalk, CT 06851 Directions (203) 866-8121
New Canaan Audiology and Hearing Aid Center49 Locust Ave Ste 104, New Canaan, CT 06840 Directions (203) 866-8121
Westport Audiology and Hearing Aid Center611 Post Rd E, Westport, CT 06880 Directions (203) 866-8121
Hospital Affiliations
- Norwalk Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bluegrass Family Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- Consumer Health Network
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- GENERAL
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- National Provider Network
- One Health
- POMCO Group
- Private HealthCare Systems
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Health Network
- Vista Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Very competent pleasant physician, with a lot of useful hints about treatment and wellness self care. Liked him a lot.
About Dr. Andrew Parker, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- New York Eye & Ear Infirmary
- Beth Israel Medical Center
- Graduate Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
- UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
- Rutgers
- Internal Medicine and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Parker has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Parker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Parker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Parker has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Eustachian Tube Dysfunction and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Parker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Parker speaks Spanish.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Parker. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.