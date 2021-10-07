Dr. Andrew Palafox, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Palafox is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Palafox, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Andrew Palafox, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in El Paso, TX. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Science Center and is affiliated with Las Palmas Medical Center, Del Sol Medical Center, The Hospitals of Providence - East Campus and University Medical Center of El Paso.
Dr. Palafox works at
Locations
1
El Paso Orthopedic Surgery Group1700 Murchison Dr Ste 200, El Paso, TX 79902 Directions (915) 505-7505Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
2
El Paso Orthopaedic Surgery Group - A Providence Medical Partners Practice7420 Remcon Cir Ste A2, El Paso, TX 79912 Directions (915) 995-7960
3
El Paso Orthopaedic Surgery Group3100 N Lee Trevino Dr Ste B, El Paso, TX 79936 Directions (915) 505-7506
Hospital Affiliations
- Las Palmas Medical Center
- Del Sol Medical Center
- The Hospitals of Providence - East Campus
- University Medical Center of El Paso
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Careplus
- Cigna
- El Paso First Health Plan
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Superior HealthPlan
- Tricare
- Triwest
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My visits have always been in a prompt and timely manner and pleasant!
About Dr. Andrew Palafox, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1700866407
Education & Certifications
- Tulane Medical Center Hospital and Clinic
- RHODE ISLAND HOSPITAL
- Texas Tech University Health Science Center
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Palafox has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Palafox accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Palafox has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Palafox works at
Dr. Palafox has seen patients for Bursitis, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Palafox on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Palafox speaks Spanish.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Palafox. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Palafox.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Palafox, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Palafox appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.