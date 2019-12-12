Dr. Page has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Andrew Page, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Andrew Page, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Complex General Surgical Oncology. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center, Piedmont Hospital and Piedmont Newnan Hospital.
Piedmont Hospital1968 Peachtree Rd NW, Atlanta, GA 30309 Directions (404) 605-2985
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center
- Piedmont Hospital
- Piedmont Newnan Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I cannot find enough superlatives with which to praise Dr. Page. If you are looking for a surgeon in whom to have confidence, you have found him. I had carcinoma of considerable size in my face and neck, and Dr. Page removed it in what can be considered a challenging procedure. Throughout the time leading up to, as well as after, the successful surgery Dr. Page was compassionate, comforting, and understanding. He took the time to explain the procedure and answer any and all questions I had. He is all you could ask for in a doctor and surgeon. He is a surgeon of exceptional skill matched along with his caring and demeanor as a very good person.
- General Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1164608014
- EMORY UNIVERSITY
- Complex General Surgical Oncology and General Surgery
Dr. Page accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Page has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Page works at
Dr. Page has seen patients for Pancreatic Cancer, Pancreatectomy (incl. Pancreas Transplant and Whipple Procedure), Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy) and Open, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Page on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Page. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Page.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Page, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Page appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.