Overview

Dr. Andrew Packer, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Manchester, CT. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Atlanta College Of Physicians & Surgeons|Atlanta College Of Physicians & Surgeons and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital.



Dr. Packer works at QUEST DIAGNOSTICS in Manchester, CT with other offices in Hartford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Macular Hole along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.