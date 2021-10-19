See All Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologists in Denton, TX
Dr. Andrew Owens, MD

Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
4.5 (21)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Andrew Owens, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Denton, TX. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton.

Dr. Owens works at North Texas Arrhythmia in Denton, TX with other offices in Lewisville, TX and Sherman, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) and Supraventricular Tachycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Premier Minds LLC
    2609 Scripture St, Denton, TX 76201 (940) 565-0800
  2. 2
    Lewisville Office
    614 S Edmonds Ln Ste 101, Lewisville, TX 75067 (940) 565-0800
  3. 3
    Sherman Office
    300 N Highland Ave # 315A, Sherman, TX 75092 (940) 565-0800
  4. 4
    Orthopedic Surgery Specialists
    2900 N Interstate 35 Ste 200, Denton, TX 76201 (940) 565-0800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Heart Disease
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT)
Supraventricular Tachycardia
Heart Disease
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT)
Supraventricular Tachycardia
Third Degree Heart Block
Arrhythmias
Atrial Fibrillation
Atrial Flutter
Cardiomyopathy
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated
Chest Pain
First Degree Heart Block
Heart Palpitations
Long QT Syndrome
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block
Nuclear Stress Testing
Second Degree Heart Block
Sick Sinus Syndrome
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Syncope
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors
Ventricular Fibrillation
Aneurysm
Aneurysm of Heart
Angina
Aortic Stenosis
Aortic Valve Regurgitation
Arrhythmogenic Right Ventricular Dysplasia, Familial, 1
Atrial Septal Defect
Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy
Cardiac Tamponade
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic
Cardiomyopathy, Restrictive
Complete Heart Block
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders
Congenital Heart Defects
Ebstein's Anomaly
Heart Murmur
Hypertrophic Obstructive Cardiomyopathy
ICD Monitoring
Implantable Loop Recorder
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Mitral Valve Prolapse
Mitral Valve Regurgitation
Mitral Valve Stenosis
Muscular Dystrophy (MD)
Pacemaker Monitoring
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO)
Pericarditis
Peripartum Cardiomyopathy
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
Short QT Syndrome
Ventricular Septal Defect
Ventricular Tachycardia, Catecholaminergic Polymorphic, 1
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Oct 19, 2021
    I HAD HEART SURGERY AND HAVE COMPUTERIZED MEDICAL INSTRUMENTS IMPLANTED IN MY CHEST CAVITY, HAD TO BE RESCHEDULED DUE TO COVID PATIENTS LOCKING DOWN ALL THE BEDS IN THE HOSPITAL. SURGERY WAS EXCELLENT, STAFF WAS OUTSTANDING, DR. OWENS WAS OUTSTANDING! WANT TO THANK DR. CALDWELL FOR RECOMMENDING DR. OWENS. I AM NOT SURPRISED, AS QUALITY KNOWS QUALITY! IF YOU NEED A DEFIBRILLATOR IMPLANTED, SEE DR. OWENS, THERE ARE SOME HEART DR.S IN N. TEXAS, I WOULDN'T TRUST A GOLDFISH TO. THE 3 BEST ARE, DR. ACUFF, DR. CALDWELL, AND DR. OWENS. HEART SURGERY IS NOT VEGAS, WHY RISK YOUR LIFE WITH SOMEONE WHO IS A LEGEND ONLY IN THEIR OWN MIND?
    JAMES BOYER — Oct 19, 2021
    About Dr. Andrew Owens, MD

    • Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
    • 20 years of experience
    • English
    • 1669673224
    Education & Certifications

    • UT Southwestern Medical Center
    • Washington University/Barnes Jewish Hosp
    • University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
    • University Of Southern California
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Andrew Owens, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Owens is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Owens has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Owens has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Owens has seen patients for Heart Disease, Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) and Supraventricular Tachycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Owens on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Owens. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Owens.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Owens, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Owens appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

