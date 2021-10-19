Dr. Andrew Owens, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Owens is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Owens, MD
Dr. Andrew Owens, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Denton, TX. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton.
Premier Minds LLC2609 Scripture St, Denton, TX 76201 Directions (940) 565-0800
Lewisville Office614 S Edmonds Ln Ste 101, Lewisville, TX 75067 Directions (940) 565-0800
Sherman Office300 N Highland Ave # 315A, Sherman, TX 75092 Directions (940) 565-0800
Orthopedic Surgery Specialists2900 N Interstate 35 Ste 200, Denton, TX 76201 Directions (940) 565-0800
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton
I HAD HEART SURGERY AND HAVE COMPUTERIZED MEDICAL INSTRUMENTS IMPLANTED IN MY CHEST CAVITY, HAD TO BE RESCHEDULED DUE TO COVID PATIENTS LOCKING DOWN ALL THE BEDS IN THE HOSPITAL. SURGERY WAS EXCELLENT, STAFF WAS OUTSTANDING, DR. OWENS WAS OUTSTANDING! WANT TO THANK DR. CALDWELL FOR RECOMMENDING DR. OWENS. I AM NOT SURPRISED, AS QUALITY KNOWS QUALITY! IF YOU NEED A DEFIBRILLATOR IMPLANTED, SEE DR. OWENS, THERE ARE SOME HEART DR.S IN N. TEXAS, I WOULDN'T TRUST A GOLDFISH TO. THE 3 BEST ARE, DR. ACUFF, DR. CALDWELL, AND DR. OWENS. HEART SURGERY IS NOT VEGAS, WHY RISK YOUR LIFE WITH SOMEONE WHO IS A LEGEND ONLY IN THEIR OWN MIND?
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1669673224
- UT Southwestern Medical Center
- Washington University/Barnes Jewish Hosp
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- University Of Southern California
