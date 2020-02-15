See All Pediatricians in Las Vegas, NV
Dr. Andrew Oshiro, MD

Pediatrics
4 (14)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Andrew Oshiro, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. 

Dr. Oshiro works at Oshiro Pediatrics in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Oshiro Pediatrics
    4570 S Eastern Ave Ste 21, Las Vegas, NV 89119 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 846-2682
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Abscess Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Abscess Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Gastritis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Allergic Asthma Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Disorders Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergic Reactions to Food Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinoconjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Apnea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Apnea
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Asthma in Children Chevron Icon
Asthma-Related Cough Chevron Icon
Asthmatic Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Attention Problems Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Baby Bottle Nipple Allergy Chevron Icon
Bacterial Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Bacterial Infections Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bartonella Infections Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Beta Thalassemia Trait Chevron Icon
Blastocystis Hominis Infection Chevron Icon
Breath Testing Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Obliterans Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Circumcision, Infant Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Depo-Provera® Birth Control Shot Chevron Icon
Diet Counseling Chevron Icon
Disruptive Behavior Disorders Chevron Icon
Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Earwax Removal Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Exercise Counseling Chevron Icon
Exercise-Induced Asthma Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Infant Care Chevron Icon
Iron Deficiency Anemia Chevron Icon
Nebulizer Treatment Chevron Icon
Neonatal Anemia Chevron Icon
Neonatal Care Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Oximetry Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Oximetry
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Allergy Chevron Icon
Spirometry Chevron Icon
Sprain Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sprain
Suprapubic Tap Chevron Icon
Tympanometry Chevron Icon
Upper Respiratory Tract Infection Chevron Icon
Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Vaccination Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Well Baby Care Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Culinary Health Fund
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Fortis Benefits Insurance Company
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Magellan Health Services
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Sierra Choice
    • United Food and Commercial Workers
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Feb 15, 2020
    Feb 15, 2020
I am a pediatric specialist and have known Dr. Oshiro and seen him work for 15 years. I have the utmost respect and admiration for him. He is very knowledgeable, honest, and caring. I even recommended my physician colleagues to take their children to see him. Some of the negative comments seem unjustified. Try to understand that Dr. Oshiro makes recommendations based on his extensive experience and medical knowledge, in the best interest of the patients, and not get offended if they differ from what you expect. Some complain about the long wait. Well, excellent physicians are highly sought after and definitely worth the wait. Personally, when I myself or my family members go see our doctors, more often than not we wait more than an hour; and this is with the receptionist and the physician both knowing that my wife and I are both physicians. Appreciate the efforts of a great doctor like Dr. Oshiro, and he will go out of his way to take outstanding care of your child.
    AH — Feb 15, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Andrew Oshiro, MD
    About Dr. Andrew Oshiro, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1730112038
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • La State U Med Sch|Louisiana State University Med School
    Internship
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Andrew Oshiro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Oshiro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Oshiro has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Oshiro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Oshiro works at Oshiro Pediatrics in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Dr. Oshiro’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Oshiro. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oshiro.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Oshiro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Oshiro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

