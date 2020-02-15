Dr. Andrew Oshiro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Oshiro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Oshiro, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Andrew Oshiro, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Las Vegas, NV.
Dr. Oshiro works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Oshiro Pediatrics4570 S Eastern Ave Ste 21, Las Vegas, NV 89119 Directions (702) 846-2682Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Culinary Health Fund
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Fortis Benefits Insurance Company
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Magellan Health Services
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Sierra Choice
- United Food and Commercial Workers
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Oshiro?
I am a pediatric specialist and have known Dr. Oshiro and seen him work for 15 years. I have the utmost respect and admiration for him. He is very knowledgeable, honest, and caring. I even recommended my physician colleagues to take their children to see him. Some of the negative comments seem unjustified. Try to understand that Dr. Oshiro makes recommendations based on his extensive experience and medical knowledge, in the best interest of the patients, and not get offended if they differ from what you expect. Some complain about the long wait. Well, excellent physicians are highly sought after and definitely worth the wait. Personally, when I myself or my family members go see our doctors, more often than not we wait more than an hour; and this is with the receptionist and the physician both knowing that my wife and I are both physicians. Appreciate the efforts of a great doctor like Dr. Oshiro, and he will go out of his way to take outstanding care of your child.
About Dr. Andrew Oshiro, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1730112038
Education & Certifications
- La State U Med Sch|Louisiana State University Med School
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Oshiro has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Oshiro accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Oshiro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Oshiro works at
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Oshiro. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oshiro.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Oshiro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Oshiro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.