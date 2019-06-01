Overview

Dr. Andrew Ordon, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Rancho Mirage, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from University of Southern California Keck School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center, Eisenhower Medical Center and LAC + USC Medical Center.



Dr. Ordon works at Plastic Surgery Institute in Rancho Mirage, CA with other offices in Beverly Hills, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.