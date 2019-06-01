Dr. Andrew Ordon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ordon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Ordon, MD
Overview
Dr. Andrew Ordon, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Rancho Mirage, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from University of Southern California Keck School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center, Eisenhower Medical Center and LAC + USC Medical Center.
Locations
Plastic Surgery Institute71949 Highway 111 Ste 300, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270 Directions (760) 568-2211
Roxbury Clinic & Surgery Center465 N Roxbury Dr Ste 1007, Beverly Hills, CA 90210 Directions (310) 271-5722
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
- Eisenhower Medical Center
- LAC + USC Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Cigna
- Guardian
- Health Net
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful surgeon. Excellent result and so little recovery time. I looked great in five days. The staff is wonderful and the care superb. I A gifted surgeon. I put my full trust in him and it paid off ten fold.
About Dr. Andrew Ordon, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 44 years of experience
- English, French
- 1033143086
Education & Certifications
- 1983
- 1984
- Los Angeles County - U S C Medical Center
- University of Southern California Keck School of Medicine
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery
