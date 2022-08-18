Dr. Andrew Ondo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ondo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Ondo, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Andrew Ondo, MD is a Dermatologist in Las Cruces, NM. They specialize in Dermatology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ohio and is affiliated with Memorial Medical Center.
Southwest Urology2701 Missouri Ave Ste A, Las Cruces, NM 88011 Directions (575) 521-7117
Dermatology of Las Cruces3865 Foothills Rd, Las Cruces, NM 88011 Directions (575) 521-7117
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Medical Center
Dr. Ondo is very thorough and has a very warm and friendly personality. He made my wife and I feel very comfortable at our first visit. He answered all of my questions and addressed some areas that appeared to be basil cell. We will return to Dr. Ondo.
About Dr. Andrew Ondo, MD
- Dermatology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1275536559
Education & Certifications
- SUNY Buffalo/Buffalo Genl Hospital
- Case Western Res U/Univ Hosp
- Med Coll Of Ohio
- Dermatology
