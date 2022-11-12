Overview

Dr. Andrew O'Hara, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Orchard Park, NY. They completed their fellowship with University at Buffalo NY



Dr. O'Hara works at Buffalo Medical Group in Orchard Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.