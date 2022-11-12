Dr. Andrew O'Hara, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. O'Hara is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew O'Hara, DO
Overview
Dr. Andrew O'Hara, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Orchard Park, NY. They completed their fellowship with University at Buffalo NY
Dr. O'Hara works at
Locations
-
1
Buffalo Medical Group3900 N Buffalo St, Orchard Park, NY 14127 Directions (716) 656-4830Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital Of Buffalo
- Sisters Of Charity Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. O'Hara?
Dr O’Hara and I met after mri and cat scan showed my shoulder was beyond help from PT or cortisone shots. Dr O’Hara explained exactly what was needed and the best method of treatment, total shoulder replacement. I had been in constant pain for several years and welcomed anything. He was very thorough with all pre-op questions, putting me at ease. After surgery I was informed my rotator cuff was repaired along with my labrum and total shoulder replacement. I was completely pain free when I awake from anesthesia, and only used (rhymes with bylenol )as proactive pain management. It’s been almost 8 weeks and I have no pain whatsoever, mobility is very good and PT starts next week. I highly recommend Dr O’Hara and can’t thank him enough for giving me my sanity back and pain free shoulder
About Dr. Andrew O'Hara, DO
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1679739270
Education & Certifications
- University at Buffalo NY
- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Mercy Suburban Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. O'Hara has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. O'Hara accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. O'Hara has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. O'Hara works at
Dr. O'Hara has seen patients for Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. O'Hara on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. O'Hara. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. O'Hara.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. O'Hara, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. O'Hara appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.