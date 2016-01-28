Overview

Dr. Andrew Nowak, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Pawtucket, RI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University of Massachusetts Medical School and is affiliated with Newport Hospital, Rhode Island Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.



Dr. Nowak works at Southcoast Physicians Group, Inc. in Pawtucket, RI with other offices in East Greenwich, RI, Providence, RI and Newport, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Hypertension and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.