Dr. Andrew Norris, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Norris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Norris, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Andrew Norris, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine.
Dr. Norris works at
Locations
-
1
All Saints Eye Center1435 Immokalee Rd, Naples, FL 34110 Directions (239) 592-5511Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
The Eye and Laser Center of Fort Collins2121 E Harmony Rd Unit 190, Fort Collins, CO 80528 Directions (970) 224-2020
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP)
- Cigna
- Colorado Access
- Community Health Choice
- Driscoll Health Plan
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- Peach State Health Plan
- Principal Financial Group
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Texas Children's Health Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Norris?
I am SO GRATEFUL that my previous Opthalmologist referred me to Doctor Norris!! I have had poor eyesight all my life, and with age, l now have Macular Degeneration. Doctor Norris has been what l consider exceptionally thorough. Some of his Technicians have worked with him for years and stated they would not work anywhere else. His front office staff are very friendly and professional. I highly recommend this Doctor.
About Dr. Andrew Norris, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1487656070
Education & Certifications
- University Rochester
- Millard Fillmore Gates Circle Hospital
- University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Norris has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Norris accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Norris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Norris works at
Dr. Norris has seen patients for Blepharitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Norris on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Norris speaks Spanish.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Norris. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Norris.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Norris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Norris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.