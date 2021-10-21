Dr. Andrew Nik, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Nik, MD
Overview
Dr. Andrew Nik, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Mission Viejo, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Texas Texas A&M University Health Science Center / Baylor College of Dentistry and is affiliated with Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo.
Locations
Parshaw J. Dorriz, MD26800 Crown Valley Pkwy Ste 385, Mission Viejo, CA 92691 Directions (949) 542-8002Monday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Nik is the best ever! Never rushed, always willing to listen and so smart. I can't imagine going to another Neurologist.
About Dr. Andrew Nik, MD
- Neurology
- 13 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Texas Texas A&M University Health Science Center / Baylor College of Dentistry
- Neurology and Vascular Neurology
Dr. Nik has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nik accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nik has seen patients for Cranial Trauma, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nik on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Nik. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nik.
