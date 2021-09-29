See All Ophthalmologists in New York, NY
Dr. Andrew Nightingale, MD

Ophthalmology
4 (26)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Andrew Nightingale, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons.

Dr. Nightingale works at Mahyar Eidgah MD in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Stye and Chalazion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    New York Eye and Ear Infirmary of Mount Sinai
    310 E 14th St, New York, NY 10003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 979-4000
  2. 2
    Jeffrey D Nightingale MD PC
    211 Central Park W Ste 1E, New York, NY 10024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 877-7188

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Stye
Chalazion
Pterygium
Stye
Chalazion
Pterygium

Treatment frequency



Stye
  View other providers who treat Stye
Chalazion
Pterygium
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Astigmatism
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Blepharitis
Blind Hypotensive Eye
Blindness
Cataract
  View other providers who treat Cataract
Chorioretinal Scars
Corneal Diseases
Degenerative Disorders of Globe
Diabetic Cataracts
Drusen
  View other providers who treat Drusen
Dry Eyes
  View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Ectropion of Eyelid
Eye Cancer
Eye Infections
Eyelid Disorders
Floaters
  View other providers who treat Floaters
Glaucoma
  View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Keratitis
Ocular Hypertension
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Progressive High Myopia
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Retinal Hemorrhage
Senile Cataracts
Tear Duct Disorders
Visual Field Defects
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anisocoria
Anterior Scleritis
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens
Bell's Palsy
Blind Hypertensive Eye
Blocked Tear Duct
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy
Chorioretinitis
Conjunctival Hemorrhage
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Corneal Erosion
Corneal Ulcer
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Diabetic Retinopathy
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Esophoria
Esotropia
Exophoria
Exotropia
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Headache
  View other providers who treat Headache
Herpetic Keratitis
Heterophoria
Hyphema
  View other providers who treat Hyphema
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Iridocyclitis
Keratoconus
Lazy Eye
  View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Edema
Macular Hole
Migraine
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Nearsightedness
Nystagmus
Ocular Prosthetics
Paralytic Strabismus
Pinguecula
Posterior Scleritis
Presbyopia
Retinal Cysts
Retinal Dystrophy
Retinal Ischemia
Retinal Neovascularization
Retinal Telangiectasia
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP)
Retinoschisis
Trichiasis
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Vascular Disease
Vitreous Hemorrhage
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Florida, Inc. d/b/a Florida Blue
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arkansas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of South Carolina
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CBA Health Insurance
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Healthfirst
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Independence Blue Cross
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • POMCO Group
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield of Utah
    • Triple-S Salud, Inc. (TSS)
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Sep 29, 2021
    I saw Dr. Nightingale a month ago and I was very pleased with my visit. 1) He's super nice. 2) He crazy smart 3) He diagnosed me and referred me to the correct specialist for my future surgery. Im 28 I was kinda nervous but his office took my temperature and took all Covid protocols. Basically I found out what was wrong and was sent in the correct direction. I greatly appreciate him.
    SA — Sep 29, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Andrew Nightingale, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 12 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1790063121
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Andrew Nightingale, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nightingale is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nightingale has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nightingale has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nightingale works at Mahyar Eidgah MD in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Nightingale’s profile.

    Dr. Nightingale has seen patients for Stye and Chalazion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nightingale on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Nightingale. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nightingale.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nightingale, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nightingale appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

