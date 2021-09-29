Overview

Dr. Andrew Nightingale, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons.



Dr. Nightingale works at Mahyar Eidgah MD in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Stye and Chalazion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.