Dr. Andrew Nichols, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nichols is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Nichols, DDS
Overview
Dr. Andrew Nichols, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Roanoke, VA. They specialize in Dentistry, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Sports Medicine. They graduated from Wake Forest University School Of Medicine, Medical Center Boulevard.
Dr. Nichols works at
Locations
-
1
Aspen Dental4753 Valley View Blvd NW, Roanoke, VA 24012 Directions (844) 229-4061
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nichols?
About Dr. Andrew Nichols, DDS
- Dentistry
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1093815813
Education & Certifications
- UCLA Med Center
- UCLA Med Center
- Wake Forest University School Of Medicine, Medical Center Boulevard
- Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nichols accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nichols has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nichols works at
Dr. Nichols has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nichols.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nichols, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nichols appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.