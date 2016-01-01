See All General Dentists in Roanoke, VA
Dr. Andrew Nichols, DDS Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Andrew Nichols, DDS

Dentistry
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Andrew Nichols, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Roanoke, VA. They specialize in Dentistry, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Sports Medicine. They graduated from Wake Forest University School Of Medicine, Medical Center Boulevard.

Dr. Nichols works at Aspen Dental in Roanoke, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Dentistry Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Andrew Levine, DDS
Dr. Andrew Levine, DDS
8 (384)
View Profile
Dr. John Green III, DDS
Dr. John Green III, DDS
0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Andrew Levine, DMD
Dr. Andrew Levine, DMD
8 (7)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Aspen Dental
    4753 Valley View Blvd NW, Roanoke, VA 24012 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 229-4061
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Nichols?

    Photo: Dr. Andrew Nichols, DDS
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Andrew Nichols, DDS?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Nichols to family and friends

    Dr. Nichols' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Nichols

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Andrew Nichols, DDS.

    About Dr. Andrew Nichols, DDS

    Specialties
    • Dentistry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1093815813
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UCLA Med Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • UCLA Med Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Wake Forest University School Of Medicine, Medical Center Boulevard
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Sports Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Andrew Nichols, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nichols is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nichols has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nichols has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nichols.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nichols, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nichols appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Andrew Nichols, DDS?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.