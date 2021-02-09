Dr. Andrew Nguyen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nguyen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Nguyen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Andrew Nguyen, MD is an Urology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale, Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center and Usc Verdugo Hills Hospital.
Dr. Nguyen works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Behnam Shenassa, MD Inc.2750 W Broadway, Los Angeles, CA 90041 Directions (818) 241-3125Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Glendale
- Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center
- Usc Verdugo Hills Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Allied Pacific IPA
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Health Net
- HealthCare Partners
- Humana
- Medicare
- Regal Medical Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nguyen?
Stellar Surgeon.... so happy to be rid of my Kidney Stones. Bedside manner is exemplary.... highly recommend and would select multiple stars if I could.
About Dr. Andrew Nguyen, MD
- Urology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Vietnamese
- 1821147224
Education & Certifications
- University of California At Davis / School of Medicine
- Tulane University School of Medicine
- University of Southern California School of Medicine
- The Chicago Medical School
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nguyen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nguyen accepts Anthem Blue Cross, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nguyen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nguyen works at
Dr. Nguyen has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Bladder Surgery and Cystometry, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nguyen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Nguyen speaks Vietnamese.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Nguyen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nguyen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nguyen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nguyen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.