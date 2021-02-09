Overview

Dr. Andrew Nguyen, MD is an Urology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale, Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center and Usc Verdugo Hills Hospital.



Dr. Nguyen works at Swida Natural Healthcare and Integrative Medicine Center in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Bladder Surgery and Cystometry along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.