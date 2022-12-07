Dr. Andrew Nguyen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nguyen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Nguyen, MD
Overview
Dr. Andrew Nguyen, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Carlsbad, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Univ Of Ca.
Dr. Nguyen works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Carlsbad Clinic6010 Hidden Valley Rd Ste 200, Carlsbad, CA 92011 Directions (619) 543-5540
- 2 16950 Via Tazon Fl 1, San Diego, CA 92127 Directions (619) 543-5540
-
3
NORTH COUNTY NEUROLOGY ASSOCIATES dba THE NEUROLOGY CENTER1955 Citracado Pkwy Ste 302, Escondido, CA 92029 Directions (760) 631-3000
-
4
So Cal Institute of Neurosurgical Surgery705 E Ohio Ave, Escondido, CA 92025 Directions (619) 543-5540
-
5
UCSD Health Systems200 W Arbor Dr Ste MC8320, San Diego, CA 92103 Directions (619) 543-5540
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nguyen?
Dr. Nguyen was informative before the surgery and covered everything I needed to know. He is friendly and professional. I was very comfortable having him as my surgeon.
About Dr. Andrew Nguyen, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1720216542
Education & Certifications
- Univ Of Ca
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nguyen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nguyen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nguyen works at
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Nguyen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nguyen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nguyen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nguyen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.