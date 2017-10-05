See All General Surgeons in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Andrew Newman, MD

Breast Surgical Oncology
4.5 (80)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Andrew Newman, MD is a Breast Surgical Oncology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Breast Surgical Oncology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University of Virginia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

Dr. Newman works at Jefferson Plastic Surgery in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jefferson Plastic Surgery
    840 Walnut St Fl 15, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Abington Hospital
  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Breast Reconstruction
Breast Reduction
Wound Repair
Breast Reconstruction
Breast Reduction
Wound Repair

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Dermabrasion Chevron Icon
Dermal Filler Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Lip, Excision or Resection Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.6
Average provider rating
Based on 80 ratings
Patient Ratings (80)
5 Star
(63)
4 Star
(11)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(4)

About Dr. Andrew Newman, MD

Specialties
  • Breast Surgical Oncology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 18 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1598812216
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • University of Virginia School of Medicine
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Plastic Surgery
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Andrew Newman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Newman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Newman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Newman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Newman works at Jefferson Plastic Surgery in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Newman’s profile.

80 patients have reviewed Dr. Newman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Newman.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Newman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Newman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

